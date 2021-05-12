Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nineteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fourteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $80.19.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NET. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $75.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $87.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Truist Securities raised shares of Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Cloudflare from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on Cloudflare in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:NET traded down $1.60 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $69.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,180,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,530,456. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -177.61 and a beta of -0.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 8.61 and a current ratio of 8.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $74.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.76. Cloudflare has a fifty-two week low of $25.85 and a fifty-two week high of $95.77.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 12.16% and a negative net margin of 29.17%. The business had revenue of $125.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.22 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cloudflare will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Katrin Suder sold 32,000 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.79, for a total transaction of $2,169,280.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 38,622 shares in the company, valued at $2,618,185.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.21, for a total value of $3,939,875.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 974,686 shares of company stock worth $74,431,241. 35.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cloudflare by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP lifted its stake in Cloudflare by 1.5% in the first quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 10,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Cloudflare by 0.4% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 44,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,140,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in Cloudflare by 8.2% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.76% of the company’s stock.

About Cloudflare

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

