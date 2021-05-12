Leju (NYSE:LEJU) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $2.37

Leju Holdings Limited (NYSE:LEJU)’s share price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.37 and traded as low as $2.03. Leju shares last traded at $2.06, with a volume of 96,961 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Leju from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st.

The firm has a market capitalization of $278.28 million, a PE ratio of 25.50 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.57.

Leju (NYSE:LEJU) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06. The firm had revenue of $230.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.40 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Leju Holdings Limited will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LEJU. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its stake in Leju by 236.7% during the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 35,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 24,898 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Leju during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Leju during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 1.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Leju (NYSE:LEJU)

Leju Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online to offline (O2O) real estate services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers real estate e-commerce, online advertising, and online listing services through its online platform, which comprises websites covering 386 cities and various mobile applications.

