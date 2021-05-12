Cardinal Energy (TSE:CJ) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $2.54

Cardinal Energy Ltd. (TSE:CJ)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$2.54 and traded as high as C$3.26. Cardinal Energy shares last traded at C$3.17, with a volume of 954,784 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Cardinal Energy from C$1.75 to C$2.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Cardinal Energy from C$2.00 to C$3.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Cardinal Energy from C$1.75 to C$2.25 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$1.77.

Get Cardinal Energy alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.14, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$2.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$1.42. The stock has a market capitalization of C$457.48 million and a P/E ratio of -1.01.

Cardinal Energy (TSE:CJ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.03) by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$66.07 million for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Cardinal Energy Ltd. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cardinal Energy Company Profile (TSE:CJ)

Cardinal Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and production of low decline light, medium, and heavy quality oil, and natural gas in Western Canada. It has operations in the provinces of Alberta and Saskatchewan. As of December 31, 2020, company had total proved plus probable oil and gas reserves are 99,258 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

Featured Story: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.