First Eagle Senior Loan Fund (NASDAQ:FSLF) Plans Dividend of $0.07

First Eagle Senior Loan Fund (NASDAQ:FSLF) declared a dividend on Monday, May 10th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share on Friday, May 28th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th.

Shares of FSLF traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.56. The stock had a trading volume of 25,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,585. First Eagle Senior Loan Fund has a fifty-two week low of $11.60 and a fifty-two week high of $14.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.99.

First Eagle Senior Loan Fund Company Profile

