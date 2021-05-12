Uranium Participation (OTCMKTS:URPTF) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $4.29

Uranium Participation Co. (OTCMKTS:URPTF) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.29 and traded as high as $4.80. Uranium Participation shares last traded at $4.66, with a volume of 538,796 shares.

Separately, Scotiabank increased their price target on Uranium Participation from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.77.

Uranium Participation Corporation is a publicly owned investment manager. The company invests its assets substantially in uranium, equity offerings in uranium and holdings of uranium. The firm also lends its uranium to third parties from time to time. Denison Mines, Inc operates as the manager of the company.

