Cornerstone Building Brands (NYSE:CNR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Cornerstone Building Brands (NYSE:CNR) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cornerstone Building Brands had a negative return on equity of 10.54% and a negative net margin of 10.35%.
Shares of NYSE CNR traded down $1.36 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.51. 1,755,139 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 827,250. Cornerstone Building Brands has a one year low of $3.60 and a one year high of $15.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.49, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.11 and its 200 day moving average is $11.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 2.26.
Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Cornerstone Building Brands from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Cowen downgraded Cornerstone Building Brands to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Cornerstone Building Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th.
Cornerstone Building Brands Company Profile
Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and installs external building products for the commercial, residential, and repair and remodel markets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Windows, Siding, and Commercial.
Further Reading: Catch-Up Contributions
Receive News & Ratings for Cornerstone Building Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cornerstone Building Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.