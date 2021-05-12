Cornerstone Building Brands (NYSE:CNR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Cornerstone Building Brands (NYSE:CNR) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cornerstone Building Brands had a negative return on equity of 10.54% and a negative net margin of 10.35%.

Shares of NYSE CNR traded down $1.36 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.51. 1,755,139 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 827,250. Cornerstone Building Brands has a one year low of $3.60 and a one year high of $15.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.49, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.11 and its 200 day moving average is $11.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 2.26.

Get Cornerstone Building Brands alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Cornerstone Building Brands from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Cowen downgraded Cornerstone Building Brands to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Cornerstone Building Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th.

In other news, Director Kathleen J. Affeldt sold 19,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.74, for a total value of $287,430.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 60,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $891,991.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, major shareholder Opportunity Fund Managemen Ggc sold 52,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.58, for a total value of $602,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 1,135,475 shares of company stock worth $13,704,333 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Cornerstone Building Brands Company Profile

Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and installs external building products for the commercial, residential, and repair and remodel markets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Windows, Siding, and Commercial.

Further Reading: Catch-Up Contributions

Receive News & Ratings for Cornerstone Building Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cornerstone Building Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.