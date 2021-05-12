FAT Brands (NASDAQ:FAT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.14 EPS

FAT Brands (NASDAQ:FAT) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.14), MarketWatch Earnings reports. FAT Brands had a negative return on equity of 553.81% and a negative net margin of 48.26%.

FAT traded down $0.46 on Wednesday, reaching $9.10. 19,268 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,805. The company has a market cap of $109.46 million, a P/E ratio of -13.86 and a beta of 2.08. FAT Brands has a one year low of $2.32 and a one year high of $11.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.53.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. FAT Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -577.78%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FAT Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, April 16th.

FAT Brands Company Profile

FAT Brands Inc, a multi-brand franchising company, acquires, develops, and markets fast casual and casual dining restaurant concepts. As of March 25, 2021, it owned nine restaurant brands, including Fatburger, Johnny Rockets, Buffalo's Cafe, Buffalo's Express, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Elevation Burger, Yalla Mediterranean and Ponderosa, and Bonanza Steakhouses, as well as franchised approximately 700 units worldwide.

