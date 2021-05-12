NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 4.050-4.450 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.000. The company issued revenue guidance of $695 million-$720 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $693.04 million.

NVEE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Roth Capital raised their price target on NV5 Global from $82.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NV5 Global from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of NV5 Global in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They set an outperform rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of NV5 Global from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. NV5 Global currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $98.80.

NASDAQ:NVEE traded down $3.78 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $81.30. The company had a trading volume of 128,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,163. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $92.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.75. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 53.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.18. NV5 Global has a 52 week low of $37.56 and a 52 week high of $109.39.

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.04. NV5 Global had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 12.13%. The firm had revenue of $161.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.00 million. Analysts anticipate that NV5 Global will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About NV5 Global

NV5 Global, Inc provides professional and technical engineering and consulting services to public and private sector clients in the infrastructure, utility services, construction, real estate, and environmental markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure; Building, Technology & Sciences; and Geospatial Solutions.

