Louis Md Brenner Sells 25,215 Shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNA) Stock

Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNA) COO Louis Md Brenner sold 25,215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.11, for a total transaction of $27,988.65. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 203,322 shares in the company, valued at approximately $225,687.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.08. 623,018 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,804,018. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 7.99 and a quick ratio of 7.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.46. Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.02 and a twelve month high of $3.39. The company has a market cap of $62.22 million, a PE ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 2.39.

Allena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.01. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Allena Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.00.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harbor Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Allena Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Golden Green Inc. acquired a new position in Allena Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Allena Pharmaceuticals by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 164,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 28,858 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Allena Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $316,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Allena Pharmaceuticals by 178.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 256,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 164,371 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.03% of the company’s stock.

About Allena Pharmaceuticals

Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of oral enzyme therapeutics to treat patients with rare and severe metabolic, and kidney disorders in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is reloxaliase, an oral enzyme therapeutic that is in phase 3 clinical program for the treatment of hyperoxaluria, a metabolic disorder commonly associated with kidney stones in adults.

