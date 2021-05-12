BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $46.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.18 million. The firm’s revenue was up 40.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of BIGC traded down $3.73 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $42.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 119,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,115,811. The company has a fifty day moving average of $55.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.17. BigCommerce has a twelve month low of $43.80 and a twelve month high of $162.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a current ratio of 4.06.

Get BigCommerce alerts:

In related news, Director Steven Joseph Murray sold 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.36, for a total transaction of $89,040,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ellen F. Siminoff sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.81, for a total value of $134,525.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 71,127 shares in the company, valued at $3,827,343.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,880,382 shares of company stock worth $112,050,618.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BIGC. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on shares of BigCommerce from $75.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp raised shares of BigCommerce from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of BigCommerce from $72.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Guggenheim raised shares of BigCommerce from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, William Blair began coverage on shares of BigCommerce in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.93.

BigCommerce Company Profile

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling ecommerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

Further Reading: Insider Trading

Receive News & Ratings for BigCommerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BigCommerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.