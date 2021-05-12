Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Stake Raised by 55I LLC

55I LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 91.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 691 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the quarter. 55I LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.39% of the company’s stock.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $717.17, for a total value of $1,075,755.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,425,157.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $778.17, for a total transaction of $972,712.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,007 shares in the company, valued at $42,804,797.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 101,153 shares of company stock worth $72,646,169. 23.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ TSLA opened at $617.20 on Wednesday. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $152.66 and a 52-week high of $900.40. The stock has a market cap of $594.57 billion, a PE ratio of 1,239.36, a P/E/G ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $686.23 and a 200-day moving average of $668.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.14. Tesla had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 4.93%. The business had revenue of $10.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.89 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. Tesla’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on TSLA shares. New Street Research upgraded shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Tesla to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. JMP Securities lowered shares of Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $700.00 price objective (down previously from $775.00) on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Tesla presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $421.93.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

