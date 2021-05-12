Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC Lowers Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,587 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 31 shares during the period. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $5,351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 6.8% during the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 188 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,566,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 27,910 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $57,736,000 after acquiring an additional 2,688 shares during the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,598 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,442,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, David Loasby raised its holdings in Alphabet by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. David Loasby now owns 559 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,156,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.94% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet stock traded down $65.81 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $2,242.95. The stock had a trading volume of 44,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,546,830. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 trillion, a P/E ratio of 44.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2,252.22 and its 200 day moving average is $1,959.89. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $1,323.91 and a one year high of $2,452.38.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $15.74 by $10.55. The business had revenue of $55.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.40 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $9.87 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GOOG. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,510.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,440.00 to $2,750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,495.63.

In other news, SVP John Kent Walker sold 2,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,037.34, for a total transaction of $5,235,963.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,411,239.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 30 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,152.94, for a total transaction of $64,588.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 966 shares in the company, valued at $2,079,740.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 37,038 shares of company stock worth $82,507,816. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

