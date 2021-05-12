Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) is Retirement Group LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Retirement Group LLC cut its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 22,184 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 70 shares during the period. Caterpillar makes up about 2.3% of Retirement Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Retirement Group LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $5,144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 109.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,041,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,373,788,000 after purchasing an additional 6,803,900 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $878,514,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 42.3% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,019,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,095,721,000 after purchasing an additional 1,788,783 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,444,897 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $627,039,000 after purchasing an additional 665,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Caterpillar by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,867,473 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $885,977,000 after buying an additional 519,151 shares during the period. 67.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Shares of CAT traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $239.68. The stock had a trading volume of 95,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,247,216. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1 year low of $100.22 and a 1 year high of $245.78. The firm has a market cap of $131.29 billion, a PE ratio of 40.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $231.32 and its 200 day moving average is $199.69.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.94. Caterpillar had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 25.24%. The business had revenue of $11.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 26th will be issued a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 23rd. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is presently 37.25%.

In related news, Director David Maclennan purchased 420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $237.86 per share, for a total transaction of $99,901.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $211,695.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 5,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.97, for a total transaction of $1,117,224.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,623 shares in the company, valued at $1,242,514.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 145,062 shares of company stock worth $31,884,447. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

CAT has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $205.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $168.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $211.79.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

Read More: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.