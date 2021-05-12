Acute Angle Cloud Price Tops $0.0157 (AAC)

Acute Angle Cloud (CURRENCY:AAC) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 12th. One Acute Angle Cloud coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0157 or 0.00000029 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Acute Angle Cloud has traded 34% higher against the U.S. dollar. Acute Angle Cloud has a total market cap of $3.91 million and approximately $2.71 million worth of Acute Angle Cloud was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $54,428.91 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,098.36 or 0.07529749 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000865 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,439.03 or 0.02643867 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $357.06 or 0.00656018 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $101.68 or 0.00186822 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $440.33 or 0.00808999 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $359.37 or 0.00660264 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 20.1% against the dollar and now trades at $355.89 or 0.00653867 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00007166 BTC.

About Acute Angle Cloud

Acute Angle Cloud (CRYPTO:AAC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ECC 256K1 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 29th, 2017. Acute Angle Cloud’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 250,000,000 coins. Acute Angle Cloud’s official Twitter account is @AcuteAngleCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Acute Angle Cloud is acuteangle.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Acute Angle Cloud is a decentralized IaaS service ecosystem built via blockchain technology. AAC ecosystem uses a globally shared file storage system incorporated in the Acute Angle PC (Storage Node) and through the Acute Angle Chain allows the quick and easy storage distribution to its users using peer-to-peer hypermedia-protocol. The issued token is AAC an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token. AAC's token main functionality is a payment method within the AAC's network. “

Buying and Selling Acute Angle Cloud

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Acute Angle Cloud directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Acute Angle Cloud should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Acute Angle Cloud using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

