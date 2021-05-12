Gildan Activewear Inc. (TSE:GIL) Senior Officer Sells C$1,858,982.12 in Stock

Gildan Activewear Inc. (TSE:GIL) (NYSE:GIL) Senior Officer Benito Masi sold 41,722 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$44.56, for a total value of C$1,858,982.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 178,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$7,949,440.99.

GIL traded down C$0.33 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting C$42.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 441,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 380,465. Gildan Activewear Inc. has a 52-week low of C$16.91 and a 52-week high of C$46.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$41.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$36.23. The company has a current ratio of 4.30, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.91. The firm has a market cap of C$8.37 billion and a P/E ratio of -30.73.

Get Gildan Activewear alerts:

Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL) (NYSE:GIL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported C$0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.28 by C$0.31. The company had revenue of C$899.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$784.21 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Gildan Activewear Inc. will post 2.0899999234508 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be issued a $0.154 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%.

GIL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TD Securities increased their price objective on Gildan Activewear to C$51.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$44.00 target price on shares of Gildan Activewear in a report on Thursday, April 29th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Gildan Activewear to C$50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. UBS Group raised shares of Gildan Activewear from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Gildan Activewear from C$45.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$49.10.

Gildan Activewear Company Profile

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil by Gildan, Alstyle, Prim + Preux, and GoldToe brands.

Featured Article: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Receive News & Ratings for Gildan Activewear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gildan Activewear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.