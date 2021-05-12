Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $23.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.88 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Lemonade updated its Q2 2021 guidance to – EPS.

Shares of LMND traded down $13.68 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $60.17. 12,263,418 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,377,792. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $89.42 and its 200-day moving average is $104.60. Lemonade has a fifty-two week low of $44.11 and a fifty-two week high of $188.30.

Get Lemonade alerts:

In related news, Director Becker Caryn Seidman sold 25,000 shares of Lemonade stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.80, for a total value of $2,670,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,670,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider John Sheldon Peters sold 5,500 shares of Lemonade stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total transaction of $583,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,805,922. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,747,120 in the last quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Lemonade stock. Thrive Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,101,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,772,000. Lemonade comprises about 58.3% of Thrive Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Thrive Capital Management LLC owned about 1.95% of Lemonade at the end of the most recent reporting period. 48.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LMND has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lemonade from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Lemonade from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Lemonade from $159.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Lemonade in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of Lemonade from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lemonade currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.29.

About Lemonade

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products in the United States and Europe. Its insurance products cover stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers renters, homeowners, pet, and life insurance products, as well as landlord insurance policies.

Featured Story: Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for Lemonade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lemonade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.