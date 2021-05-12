Brookfield Renewable (NYSE:BEPC) vs. PPL (NYSE:PPL) Critical Survey

Brookfield Renewable (NYSE:BEPC) and PPL (NYSE:PPL) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, valuation, earnings and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Brookfield Renewable and PPL’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brookfield Renewable N/A N/A N/A PPL 21.93% 13.76% 3.91%

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Brookfield Renewable and PPL, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Brookfield Renewable 0 1 1 0 2.50 PPL 0 8 6 0 2.43

Brookfield Renewable currently has a consensus price target of $51.00, indicating a potential upside of 34.64%. PPL has a consensus price target of $33.81, indicating a potential upside of 18.21%. Given Brookfield Renewable’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Brookfield Renewable is more favorable than PPL.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

51.2% of Brookfield Renewable shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 67.2% of PPL shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of PPL shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Brookfield Renewable pays an annual dividend of $1.22 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. PPL pays an annual dividend of $1.66 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.8%. PPL pays out 67.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Brookfield Renewable has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and PPL has raised its dividend for 9 consecutive years. PPL is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Brookfield Renewable and PPL’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brookfield Renewable N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A PPL $7.77 billion 2.83 $1.75 billion $2.45 11.67

PPL has higher revenue and earnings than Brookfield Renewable.

Summary

PPL beats Brookfield Renewable on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Brookfield Renewable

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable energy power generating facilities primarily in North America, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar power plants with an installed capacity of approximately 12,812 megawatts. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About PPL

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 425,000 electric and 332,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 536,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia. The company also provides electric delivery services to approximately 1.4 million customers in Pennsylvania; operates electricity distribution networks in the United Kingdom; generates electricity from coal, gas, hydro, and solar sources in Kentucky; and sells wholesale electricity to two municipalities in Kentucky. PPL Corporation was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Allentown, Pennsylvania.

