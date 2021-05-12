1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $111 million-$118 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $117.40 million.
Shares of ONEM traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $38.32. 1,398,398 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,211,724. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $41.28 and a 200-day moving average of $42.03. 1Life Healthcare has a 52 week low of $23.37 and a 52 week high of $59.82. The stock has a market cap of $5.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 7.35 and a current ratio of 7.40.
1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $121.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.60 million. 1Life Healthcare had a negative net margin of 29.78% and a negative return on equity of 32.15%. Sell-side analysts predict that 1Life Healthcare will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In other 1Life Healthcare news, General Counsel Lisa A. Mango sold 8,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.07, for a total value of $375,523.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 47,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,137,805.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Lisa A. Mango sold 1,915 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.15, for a total transaction of $80,717.25. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 81,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,442,264.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 199,187 shares of company stock valued at $8,874,003.
1Life Healthcare Company Profile
1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform under the One Medical brand. The company has developed a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as employer sponsorship. Its membership model includes seamless access to digital health services paired with inviting in-office care routinely covered under health insurance programs.
Further Reading: The role of implied volatility with call option volume
Receive News & Ratings for 1Life Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1Life Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.