1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $111 million-$118 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $117.40 million.

Shares of ONEM traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $38.32. 1,398,398 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,211,724. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $41.28 and a 200-day moving average of $42.03. 1Life Healthcare has a 52 week low of $23.37 and a 52 week high of $59.82. The stock has a market cap of $5.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 7.35 and a current ratio of 7.40.

Get 1Life Healthcare alerts:

1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $121.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.60 million. 1Life Healthcare had a negative net margin of 29.78% and a negative return on equity of 32.15%. Sell-side analysts predict that 1Life Healthcare will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ONEM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $40.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Truist upped their target price on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $40.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $42.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 1Life Healthcare from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $48.47.

In other 1Life Healthcare news, General Counsel Lisa A. Mango sold 8,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.07, for a total value of $375,523.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 47,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,137,805.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Lisa A. Mango sold 1,915 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.15, for a total transaction of $80,717.25. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 81,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,442,264.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 199,187 shares of company stock valued at $8,874,003.

1Life Healthcare Company Profile

1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform under the One Medical brand. The company has developed a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as employer sponsorship. Its membership model includes seamless access to digital health services paired with inviting in-office care routinely covered under health insurance programs.

Further Reading: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Receive News & Ratings for 1Life Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1Life Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.