Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.08), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $638.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $577.07 million. Playtika’s revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis.

PLTK traded down $1.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.76. 1,762,567 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,570,197. The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.81. Playtika has a 1-year low of $24.41 and a 1-year high of $36.06.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Playtika in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Playtika in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Playtika from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America began coverage on Playtika in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Playtika from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Playtika currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.75.

Playtika Holding Corp. develops mobile games in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of casual and casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms, such as Apple, Facebook, Google, and other web and mobile platforms and its own proprietary platforms.

