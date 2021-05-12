PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) Receives $121.63 Average Target Price from Analysts

PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $121.63.

PTC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PTC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of PTC from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of PTC from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of PTC from $145.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of PTC from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th.

In other PTC news, EVP Michael Ditullio sold 5,372 shares of PTC stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.83, for a total transaction of $794,142.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,377,464.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Corinna Lathan sold 1,146 shares of PTC stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.12, for a total value of $159,431.52. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,018 shares of company stock valued at $1,023,232. 10.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTC. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of PTC during the 3rd quarter valued at about $811,000. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of PTC by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 17,434 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,442,000 after buying an additional 1,561 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. raised its stake in shares of PTC by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. now owns 229,730 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,478,000 after buying an additional 5,203 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of PTC by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 26,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,134,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its stake in shares of PTC by 133.6% in the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 15,476 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,851,000 after purchasing an additional 8,850 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

PTC traded down $4.86 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $125.30. 906,201 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,020,939. The company has a market cap of $14.64 billion, a PE ratio of 110.75, a P/E/G ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $139.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $124.73. PTC has a 1 year low of $60.98 and a 1 year high of $149.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $461.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $416.01 million. PTC had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 16.53%. PTC’s quarterly revenue was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that PTC will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx, an IIoT platform that enables customers to address digital transformation of their operations, products, and services; ThingWorx Solution Central, a centralized portal in the cloud that allows users of ThingWorx to discover, deploy, and manage ThingWorx applications; and ThingWorx Kepware, which enables users to connect, manage, monitor, and control disparate devices and software applications.

