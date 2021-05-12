Corning Natural Gas (OTCMKTS:CNIG) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $23.47

Corning Natural Gas Holding Co. (OTCMKTS:CNIG)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.47 and traded as high as $23.75. Corning Natural Gas shares last traded at $23.69, with a volume of 4,057 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.20 and a beta of 0.42.

Corning Natural Gas (OTCMKTS:CNIG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Corning Natural Gas had a net margin of 9.70% and a return on equity of 8.72%. The firm had revenue of $8.32 million during the quarter.

Corning Natural Gas Holding Corporation, through its subsidiaries, distributes natural gas and electricity. The company offers natural gas to approximately 15,000 customers through approximately 425 miles of distribution main and 86 regulating stations; and electricity to approximately 4,800 customers through approximately 160 miles of electric distribution wire and poles, and 19 miles of gas distribution pipe.

