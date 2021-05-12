Telecom Plus (LON:TEP) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1,335.33

Shares of Telecom Plus PLC (LON:TEP) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1,335.33 ($17.45) and traded as low as GBX 1,266 ($16.54). Telecom Plus shares last traded at GBX 1,278 ($16.70), with a volume of 240,242 shares traded.

The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.51. The stock has a market cap of £991.35 million and a P/E ratio of 26.19. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,281.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,335.10.

Telecom Plus Company Profile (LON:TEP)

Telecom Plus PLC provides a range of utility services in the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Customer Acquisition and Customer Management. The Customer Acquisition segment sells a range of equipment, including mobile phone handsets and wireless Internet routers to customers. The Customer Management segment supplies fixed telephony, mobile telephony, gas, electricity, Internet, home insurance, and boiler installation services to residential and small business customers.

