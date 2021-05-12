The Wendy’s Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:WEN)

The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) saw some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Traders acquired 15,855 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 911% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,569 call options.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WEN. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on The Wendy’s from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Cleveland Research initiated coverage on The Wendy’s in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of The Wendy’s in a report on Monday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised The Wendy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on The Wendy’s in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.38.

Shares of WEN stock traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.29. 469,258 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,046,637. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.82 and a 200 day moving average of $21.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.64. The Wendy’s has a 52-week low of $18.86 and a 52-week high of $24.91. The company has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a PE ratio of 47.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.05.

The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The restaurant operator reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $460.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $443.02 million. The Wendy’s had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 21.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. Equities analysts predict that The Wendy’s will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This is a positive change from The Wendy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.02%.

In other The Wendy’s news, insider E.J. Wunsch acquired 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.98 per share, with a total value of $142,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 80,477 shares in the company, valued at $1,527,453.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 20.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vectors Research Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Wendy’s by 154.5% during the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 1,652 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,003 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Wendy’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in The Wendy’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Pflug Koory LLC increased its holdings in The Wendy’s by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 3,657 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its holdings in The Wendy’s by 212,500.0% in the 1st quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 4,252 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 4,250 shares during the last quarter. 69.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. It operates through three segments: Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

