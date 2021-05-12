Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.83 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) will report earnings of $0.83 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Gaming and Leisure Properties’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.82 to $0.84. Gaming and Leisure Properties reported earnings of $0.84 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Gaming and Leisure Properties will report full year earnings of $3.34 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.18 to $3.43. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.41 to $3.52. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Gaming and Leisure Properties.

Get Gaming and Leisure Properties alerts:

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.27). Gaming and Leisure Properties had a net margin of 39.46% and a return on equity of 21.46%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Gaming and Leisure Properties currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.14.

Shares of NASDAQ GLPI traded down $1.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.30. The stock had a trading volume of 758,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,192,037. The company has a market capitalization of $10.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.30 and a beta of 1.06. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a 1-year low of $24.88 and a 1-year high of $47.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $44.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.54.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 8th. This is an increase from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.87%. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s payout ratio is currently 75.58%.

In other Gaming and Leisure Properties news, Director E Scott Urdang acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $46.21 per share, for a total transaction of $46,210.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 132,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,108,546.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 5.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,482,463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $699,354,000 after acquiring an additional 277,119 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,864,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $163,959,000 after acquiring an additional 48,533 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,183,667 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $134,986,000 after acquiring an additional 77,397 shares in the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP grew its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 2,374,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $100,678,000 after acquiring an additional 483,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $99,034,000. Institutional investors own 83.78% of the company’s stock.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Company Profile

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

Featured Article: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Gaming and Leisure Properties (GLPI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.