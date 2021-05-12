Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH) Issues Earnings Results

Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.13, Fidelity Earnings reports.

BLPH traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $3.98. 34,513 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 75,655. Bellerophon Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $3.94 and a twelve month high of $19.40. The company has a market cap of $37.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.22 and a beta of -0.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.75.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Bellerophon Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th.

In related news, major shareholder New Mountain Investments Ii, L sold 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.48, for a total transaction of $2,192,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 38.50% of the company’s stock.

Bellerophon Therapeutics Company Profile

Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage therapeutics company, focuses on the development of products for the treatment of cardiopulmonary diseases in the United States. Its products include INOpulse, a proprietary pulsatile nitric oxide delivery platform for the treatment of pulmonary hypertension.

