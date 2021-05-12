Absolute Software (NASDAQ:ABST) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Absolute Software (NASDAQ:ABST) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Absolute Software had a net margin of 9.10% and a negative return on equity of 21.85%.

Absolute Software stock traded up $1.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $15.25. The stock had a trading volume of 167,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,978. The stock has a market cap of $754.84 million, a PE ratio of 70.23 and a beta of 0.90. Absolute Software has a 52 week low of $8.47 and a 52 week high of $21.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.21.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.0639 dividend. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This is a positive change from Absolute Software’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Absolute Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 104.17%.

Several analysts have issued reports on ABST shares. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Absolute Software from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Absolute Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Absolute Software from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Absolute Software from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Desjardins began coverage on shares of Absolute Software in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.00.

About Absolute Software

Absolute Software Corporation develops, markets, and provides cloud-based endpoint visibility and control platform for the management and security of computing devices, applications, and data for enterprise and public sector organizations. The company offers the Absolute platform to provide the connectivity, visibility, and control of data and devices of the operating system; to recover automatically to a secure operational state without user intervention; to support various other security controls and productivity tools from decay and vulnerabilities; and to enable measurement of the health, compliance, and state of decay of endpoint security controls and productivity tools, as well as for reporting and analytics, geotechnology, and endpoint investigation and recovery applications.

