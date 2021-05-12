ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -0.080–0.020 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.100. The company issued revenue guidance of $207.50 million-$210.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $207.64 million.ON24 also updated its Q2 2021 guidance to -0.010-0.010 EPS.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ONTF. William Blair began coverage on shares of ON24 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of ON24 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They set an outperform rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of ON24 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They set an overweight rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of ON24 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They set a buy rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of ON24 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They set an overweight rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $73.29.

Shares of NYSE ONTF traded down $2.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 166,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 291,491. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.56. ON24 has a 1-year low of $36.54 and a 1-year high of $81.98.

ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $53.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.22 million.

In other ON24 news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc bought 800 shares of ON24 stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $48.95 per share, for a total transaction of $39,160.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders bought 981 shares of company stock valued at $50,462 over the last quarter.

ON24, Inc provides a cloud-based digital experience platform that enables businesses to convert customer engagement into revenue through interactive webinar, virtual event, and multimedia content experiences worldwide. The company provides ON24 Experience products, such as ON24 Elite, a live and interactive webinar experience; ON24 Virtual Environment, a live and large scale virtual event experience; ON24 Engagement Hub, a rich multimedia content experience; and ON24 Target, a personalized and curated rich multimedia content experience, as well as solutions, including ON24 Intelligence, an analytics backbone that captures first-person data to power the insights, benchmarking, reporting, and artificial intelligence and machine learning engine; and ON24 Connect, an ecosystem of third-party application integrations.

