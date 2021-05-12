McBride (LON:MCB) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $79.53

McBride plc (LON:MCB) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 79.53 ($1.04) and traded as high as GBX 85 ($1.11). McBride shares last traded at GBX 83.60 ($1.09), with a volume of 631,185 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of £150.54 million and a PE ratio of 11.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 88.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 79.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 199.00.

About McBride (LON:MCB)

McBride plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells private label household and personal care products to retailers and brand owners in the United Kingdom, the Asia Pacific, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company offers laundry detergent; laundry care products, such as fabric conditioners; aerosols; household cleaners, including bathroom, kitchen, glass, ceramic hobs, antibacterial, and multi-surface cleaners; washing up liquids; and automated dishwashing powders, gels, tablets, rinse aid, and dishwasher cleaners.

