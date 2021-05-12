Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $12.13

Lundin Mining Co. (TSE:LUN)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$12.13 and traded as high as C$15.27. Lundin Mining shares last traded at C$14.86, with a volume of 2,783,191 shares.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on LUN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Lundin Mining from C$9.00 to C$12.70 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. National Bankshares reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$13.75 target price on shares of Lundin Mining in a report on Thursday, March 18th. CSFB boosted their target price on Lundin Mining from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a C$18.00 target price on shares of Lundin Mining in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$15.00 target price on Lundin Mining and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$15.49.

Get Lundin Mining alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11. The stock has a market capitalization of C$10.63 billion and a PE ratio of 22.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$14.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$12.17.

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The mining company reported C$0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C$0.06. The firm had revenue of C$690.15 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Lundin Mining Co. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. Lundin Mining’s payout ratio is 20.29%.

In other news, Senior Officer Annie Laurenson sold 8,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$15.17, for a total transaction of C$126,426.78. Also, Senior Officer Stephen Trelawney Gatley purchased 66,660 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of C$8.17 per share, for a total transaction of C$544,612.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 164,660 shares in the company, valued at C$1,345,272.20.

About Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN)

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

Featured Article: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Lundin Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lundin Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.