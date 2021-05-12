Drax Group (LON:DRX) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $373.19

Shares of Drax Group plc (LON:DRX) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 373.19 ($4.88) and traded as high as GBX 408 ($5.33). Drax Group shares last traded at GBX 402 ($5.25), with a volume of 427,498 shares traded.

A number of research firms have commented on DRX. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 399 ($5.21) price target on shares of Drax Group in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Drax Group from GBX 400 ($5.23) to GBX 550 ($7.19) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 378.80 ($4.95).

The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 414.99 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 373.69. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.59 billion and a P/E ratio of -10.06.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 22nd will be issued a GBX 10.30 ($0.13) dividend. This is an increase from Drax Group’s previous dividend of $6.80. This represents a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd. Drax Group’s payout ratio is presently -0.41%.

Drax Group Company Profile (LON:DRX)

Drax Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and supply of electricity in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Generation, Customers, and, Pellet Production. It produces low carbon and renewable electricity; and provides system support services to the electricity grid.

