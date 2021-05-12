The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $70.70

The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) (NYSE:BNS)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$70.70 and traded as high as C$80.11. The Bank of Nova Scotia shares last traded at C$79.45, with a volume of 3,729,843 shares.

BNS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$77.00 to C$84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Cormark upped their target price on The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$79.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on The Bank of Nova Scotia to C$75.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. TD Securities upped their price target on The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$79.00 to C$83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Fundamental Research upped their price target on The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$71.70 to C$79.30 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$77.69.

Get The Bank of Nova Scotia alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of C$94.86 billion and a PE ratio of 14.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$78.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$70.81.

The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) (NYSE:BNS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The bank reported C$1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.53 by C$0.35. The business had revenue of C$8.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$7.96 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 7.5900005 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th were issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 5th. The Bank of Nova Scotia’s payout ratio is 67.62%.

About The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS)

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Wealth Management segments.

Further Reading: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Receive News & Ratings for The Bank of Nova Scotia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Bank of Nova Scotia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.