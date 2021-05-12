American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) EVP Sells $2,143,480.00 in Stock

American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) EVP Kevin T. Hogan sold 41,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.28, for a total transaction of $2,143,480.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 165,507 shares in the company, valued at $8,652,705.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

AIG traded down $0.30 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.08. 5,965,312 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,575,739. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.87. American International Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.48 and a fifty-two week high of $52.70. The stock has a market cap of $42.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.66, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.36.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.08. American International Group had a negative net margin of 10.82% and a positive return on equity of 3.62%. The firm had revenue of $10.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that American International Group, Inc. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. American International Group’s payout ratio is 27.89%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of American International Group by 100.4% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 549 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American International Group in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American International Group in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of American International Group in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of American International Group in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.04% of the company’s stock.

AIG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of American International Group from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of American International Group from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American International Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of American International Group from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of American International Group in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. American International Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.31.

About American International Group

American International Group, Inc provides insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment offers general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, casualty, and crisis management insurance products; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, crop, and marine insurance.

