American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) CEO Sells $10,007,780.48 in Stock

American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) CEO Amit Sharma sold 40,276 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.48, for a total transaction of $10,007,780.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 259,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,510,874.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

AMT stock traded down $5.36 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $241.96. 1,460,972 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,242,438. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.19, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $244.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $230.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73. American Tower Co. has a 1 year low of $197.50 and a 1 year high of $272.20.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.80). American Tower had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 42.42%. On average, equities research analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 8.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 13th were paid a dividend of $1.24 per share. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.21. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 12th. American Tower’s payout ratio is presently 64.17%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of American Tower by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,763,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $620,214,000 after buying an additional 58,469 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Tower by 8.5% during the first quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 27,922 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,675,000 after buying an additional 2,185 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Tower by 5.9% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 20,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,939,000 after buying an additional 1,145 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of American Tower by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 672,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $150,995,000 after buying an additional 25,954 shares during the period. Finally, Stokes Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Tower by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,831,000 after buying an additional 890 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on AMT. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of American Tower from $334.00 to $324.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of American Tower in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $278.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of American Tower in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp raised shares of American Tower from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $275.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $275.83.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

