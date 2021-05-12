Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) Director Sells $225,180.00 in Stock

Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) Director Gerald W. Haddock sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.59, for a total transaction of $225,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

NYSE:MTH traded down $7.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $105.83. 936,130 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 508,174. The company has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.65. Meritage Homes Co. has a 12 month low of $50.18 and a 12 month high of $120.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.09.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $3.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.97. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Meritage Homes had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 18.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.83 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Meritage Homes Co. will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MTH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BTIG Research lowered shares of Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Meritage Homes from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Meritage Homes from $134.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Meritage Homes in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Meritage Homes from $123.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.75.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MTH. Aigen Investment Management LP lifted its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 37,537 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,450,000 after acquiring an additional 9,264 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,213 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in shares of Meritage Homes in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $475,000. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc lifted its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc now owns 8,800 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $809,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trillium Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 93.0% in the 1st quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 33,975 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,123,000 after acquiring an additional 16,374 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.09% of the company’s stock.

Meritage Homes Company Profile

Meritage Homes Corporation designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers. The company also offers title insurance and closing/settlement services to its homebuyers.

