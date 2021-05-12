Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSE:LCI) Director Buys $83,600.00 in Stock

Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSE:LCI) Director Patrick G. Lepore purchased 20,000 shares of Lannett stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.18 per share, for a total transaction of $83,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 260,326 shares in the company, valued at $1,088,162.68. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Lannett stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.37. 486,458 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 584,484. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.06 and a 200 day moving average of $6.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.02. The firm has a market cap of $181.12 million, a P/E ratio of -6.08 and a beta of 1.31. Lannett Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.12 and a 12-month high of $10.70.

Lannett (NYSE:LCI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.07. Lannett had a positive return on equity of 12.62% and a negative net margin of 5.09%. The company had revenue of $112.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. Lannett’s revenue was down 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Lannett Company, Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lannett from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lannett by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 57,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 2,086 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Lannett by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 286,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,513,000 after acquiring an additional 2,880 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Lannett by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Lannett by 72.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 6,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in Lannett by 59.2% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 23,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 8,707 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.12% of the company’s stock.

Lannett Company, Inc develops, manufactures, packages, markets, and distributes generic versions of brand pharmaceutical products in the United States. The company offers solid oral and extended release, topical, liquid, nasal, and oral solution finished dosage forms of drugs that address a range of therapeutic areas, as well as ophthalmic, nasal, patch, foam, buccal, sublingual, suspensions, soft gel, injectable, and oral dosages.

