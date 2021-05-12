Insider Selling: Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) Insider Sells 15,324 Shares of Stock

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) insider Mark Gregory Spinks sold 15,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.74, for a total value of $363,791.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 41,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $976,307.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of SBH stock traded down $1.26 on Wednesday, reaching $22.45. The stock had a trading volume of 1,331,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,828,909. The stock has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.36, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 2.54. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.47. Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.27 and a 1 year high of $25.66.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $926.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $824.98 million. Sally Beauty had a negative return on equity of 535.36% and a net margin of 3.22%. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SBH shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sally Beauty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Sally Beauty from $13.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Sally Beauty in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Sally Beauty from $14.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Sally Beauty has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.60.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SBH. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Sally Beauty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sally Beauty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Sally Beauty by 39.5% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,234 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Sally Beauty in the fourth quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in Sally Beauty in the third quarter worth approximately $127,000.

About Sally Beauty

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care, skin and nail care, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers, salons, and salon professionals.

