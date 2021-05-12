Good Times Restaurants Inc. (NASDAQ:GTIM) VP Sells $117,648.00 in Stock

Good Times Restaurants Inc. (NASDAQ:GTIM) VP Scott Lefever sold 24,768 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.75, for a total transaction of $117,648.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 64,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $306,859.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ:GTIM traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $3.72. The stock had a trading volume of 101,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,812. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Good Times Restaurants Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.78 and a 1-year high of $6.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.09. The company has a market cap of $47.56 million, a PE ratio of -3.40 and a beta of 2.22.

Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.13. Good Times Restaurants had a negative net margin of 12.67% and a positive return on equity of 8.74%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Good Times Restaurants stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Good Times Restaurants Inc. (NASDAQ:GTIM) by 19.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 534,778 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 85,800 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 4.22% of Good Times Restaurants worth $1,524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 9.49% of the company’s stock.

About Good Times Restaurants

Good Times Restaurants Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the restaurant business in the United States. The company operates and franchises Good Times Burgers & Frozen Custard, an upscale quick-service drive-through dining restaurant; and owns, operates, franchises, and licenses Bad Daddy's Burger Bar, a full-service upscale casual dining restaurant.

