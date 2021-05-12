Good Times Restaurants Inc. (NASDAQ:GTIM) VP Sells $117,648.00 in Stock

Good Times Restaurants Inc. (NASDAQ:GTIM) VP Scott Lefever sold 24,768 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.75, for a total transaction of $117,648.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 64,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $306,859.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
NASDAQ:GTIM traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $3.72. The stock had a trading volume of 101,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,812. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Good Times Restaurants Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.78 and a 1-year high of $6.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.09. The company has a market cap of $47.56 million, a PE ratio of -3.40 and a beta of 2.22.
Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.13. Good Times Restaurants had a negative net margin of 12.67% and a positive return on equity of 8.74%.
About Good Times Restaurants
Good Times Restaurants Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the restaurant business in the United States. The company operates and franchises Good Times Burgers & Frozen Custard, an upscale quick-service drive-through dining restaurant; and owns, operates, franchises, and licenses Bad Daddy's Burger Bar, a full-service upscale casual dining restaurant.
