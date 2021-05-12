REVV (REVV) 24 Hour Volume Hits $4.16 Million

REVV (CURRENCY:REVV) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 12th. One REVV coin can now be bought for about $0.24 or 0.00000448 BTC on major exchanges. REVV has a total market cap of $67.88 million and $4.16 million worth of REVV was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, REVV has traded up 2% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.26 or 0.00084996 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.47 or 0.00019237 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001837 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 27.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $576.38 or 0.01058956 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $38.59 or 0.00070909 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 19.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002170 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $60.67 or 0.00111470 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $33.61 or 0.00061759 BTC.

About REVV

REVV is a coin. It was first traded on September 1st, 2020. REVV’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 278,270,642 coins. The official website for REVV is www.f1deltatime.com . REVV’s official message board is medium.com/@f1deltatime . REVV’s official Twitter account is @REVV_Token and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The REVV token is a fungible cryptographic token that exists on the Ethereum blockchain. A fungible token is an asset that is interchangeable with tokens of the same type so that one REVV token always has the same value and properties as any other single REVV token. REVV is the main utility token and in-game currency of the branded motorsports games produced by Animoca Brands, including F1 ® Delta Time, an upcoming title based on MotoGP™ intellectual property, and a third title to be announced soon. REVV is being leveraged as a cross-title utility and the driving force behind the Play-to-Earn model. “

REVV Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as REVV directly using U.S. dollars.

