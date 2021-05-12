NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) Receives $24.85 Average Price Target from Analysts

NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.39.

NMIH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of NMI from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of NMI from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of NMI from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NMI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of NMI from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.

Get NMI alerts:

In related news, EVP William J. Leatherberry sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total transaction of $126,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Bradley M. Shuster sold 36,628 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.35, for a total transaction of $855,263.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 126,082 shares of company stock valued at $3,045,806 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NMIH. Norges Bank bought a new stake in NMI during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,523,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in NMI by 8.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,686,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $323,545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056,500 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in NMI by 74.4% during the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 987,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,358,000 after purchasing an additional 421,149 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in NMI by 45.7% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 926,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,899,000 after purchasing an additional 290,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in NMI by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,900,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,684,000 after purchasing an additional 274,175 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NMIH traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $22.48. 713,172 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 803,337. NMI has a 52-week low of $11.44 and a 52-week high of $26.82. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 1.72. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.02. NMI had a net margin of 40.51% and a return on equity of 15.70%. The company had revenue of $115.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.50 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. NMI’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that NMI will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NMI Company Profile

NMI Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

Recommended Story: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Receive News & Ratings for NMI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NMI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.