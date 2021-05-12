Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX) Announces Earnings Results

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.14, Fidelity Earnings reports. Cumberland Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 3.86% and a negative net margin of 8.36%.

CPIX stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $2.73. The stock had a trading volume of 203 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,709. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.73 million, a PE ratio of -12.91 and a beta of 0.32. Cumberland Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $2.58 and a fifty-two week high of $4.01.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CPIX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Cumberland Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, March 22nd.

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of prescription products for hospital acute care, gastroenterology, and rheumatology in the United States and internationally. The company offers Acetadote, an injection for the treatment of acetaminophen poisoning; Caldolor, an injection for the treatment of pain and fever; Kristalose, a prescription laxative, for the treatment of chronic and acute constipation; Omeclamox-Pak for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection and duodenal ulcer disease; Vaprisol injection for treating euvolemic and hypervolemic hyponatremia; and Vibativ injection, for the treatment of certain serious bacterial infections.

