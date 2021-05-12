Analysts Set Canfor Co. (OTCMKTS:CFPZF) PT at $39.00

Shares of Canfor Co. (OTCMKTS:CFPZF) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $39.00.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CFPZF shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Canfor from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. TD Securities increased their target price on Canfor from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Raymond James increased their target price on Canfor from $37.50 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. CIBC raised their price objective on Canfor from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on Canfor from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th.

OTCMKTS CFPZF traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $28.24. 70,116 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,133. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.93 and its 200-day moving average is $19.21. Canfor has a 12-month low of $6.06 and a 12-month high of $29.35.

Canfor Corporation operates as an integrated forest products company in Canada, Asia, the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Lumber, and Pulp and Paper segments. The company manufactures and sells finger-jointed lumber, higher-grade MSR lumber, premium one-inch boards, engineered wood products, wood chips, wood pellets, logs, strength-rated trusses, beams, and tongue-and-groove timber, as well as generates green energy.

