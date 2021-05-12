Nuwellis (NASDAQ:NUWE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Nuwellis (NASDAQ:NUWE) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($1.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.16) by ($0.09), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NUWE traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.74. The stock had a trading volume of 128,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 422,823. Nuwellis has a 52 week low of $3.67 and a 52 week high of $37.50.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nuwellis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th.

Nuwellis, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing medical devices used in ultrafiltration therapy. The company's products are the Aquadex FlexFlow and Aquadex SmartFlow systems, which are indicated for the treatment of patients suffering from fluid overload who have failed diuretics.

