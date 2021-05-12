Evercore ISI Boosts CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) Price Target to $25.00

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) had its price target boosted by analysts at Evercore ISI from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Evercore ISI’s price target points to a potential upside of 55.76% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of CNH Industrial in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. TheStreet raised shares of CNH Industrial from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. AlphaValue raised shares of CNH Industrial to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of CNH Industrial from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CNH Industrial from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.67.

NYSE:CNHI traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,589,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,597,926. CNH Industrial has a 1 year low of $5.30 and a 1 year high of $17.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.62 and a 200-day moving average of $13.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.73 billion, a PE ratio of -39.15 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 4.82, a current ratio of 6.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.14.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $7.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.63 billion. CNH Industrial had a negative net margin of 2.15% and a positive return on equity of 4.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that CNH Industrial will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CNHI. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in CNH Industrial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in CNH Industrial by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 81,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after buying an additional 2,433 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its holdings in CNH Industrial by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 19,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 1,534 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC increased its holdings in CNH Industrial by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 21,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 856 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in CNH Industrial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $309,000. Institutional investors own 21.73% of the company’s stock.

CNH Industrial Company Profile

CNH Industrial N.V. designs, produces, markets, sells, and finances agricultural and construction equipment, trucks, commercial vehicles, buses, and specialty vehicles in North America, Europe, South America, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Agriculture, Construction, Commercial and Specialty Vehicles, Powertrain, and Financial.

