Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) Price Target Increased to $133.00 by Analysts at Truist

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at Truist from $119.00 to $133.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Truist’s target price suggests a potential downside of 2.16% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Marriott International from $147.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Evercore ISI upgraded Marriott International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $150.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marriott International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $159.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Marriott International from $96.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Marriott International from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.16.

Shares of NASDAQ:MAR traded down $5.77 on Wednesday, hitting $135.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,748,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,528,217. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.27, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $147.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $132.90. The company has a market capitalization of $44.10 billion, a PE ratio of 256.48 and a beta of 1.83. Marriott International has a 1 year low of $71.52 and a 1 year high of $159.98.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. Marriott International had a return on equity of 188.71% and a net margin of 1.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 50.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Marriott International will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Craig S. Smith sold 6,099 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.10, for a total value of $903,261.90. Also, CFO Kathleen K. Oberg sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.66, for a total transaction of $3,891,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 48,267 shares in the company, valued at $7,513,241.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 69,793 shares of company stock worth $10,818,947. Insiders own 12.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MAR. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Marriott International by 692.0% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Marriott International in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Marriott International in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Marriott International by 689.7% in the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Marriott International in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. 57.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

