Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The medical equipment provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Edap Tms had a negative net margin of 4.03% and a negative return on equity of 11.54%.

NASDAQ:EDAP traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.26. 227,649 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 295,092. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $208.55 million, a PE ratio of -106.33 and a beta of 1.92. Edap Tms has a 1-year low of $2.00 and a 1-year high of $10.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Edap Tms from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Edap Tms from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. B. Riley raised their price objective on Edap Tms from $11.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Lake Street Capital started coverage on Edap Tms in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on Edap Tms in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.63.

EDAP TMS SA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, distributes, and maintains a portfolio of minimally-invasive medical devices for the treatment of urological diseases in Asia, France, the United States, and internationally. It operates in three divisions: High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU); Extracorporeal ShockWave Lithotripsy (ESWL); and Distribution.

