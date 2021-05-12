Keyera (TSE:KEY) Earns Buy Rating from Tudor Pickering

Keyera (TSE:KEY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Tudor Pickering in a report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$29.00 target price on the stock. Tudor Pickering’s price objective points to a potential downside of 2.46% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on KEY. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Keyera from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from C$24.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Keyera from C$27.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Wednesday. CSFB upped their target price on shares of Keyera from C$28.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Keyera to C$29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Stifel Firstegy cut shares of Keyera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$28.88.

Shares of Keyera stock traded up C$0.50 on Wednesday, reaching C$29.73. The stock had a trading volume of 1,867,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,011,822. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$26.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$24.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.32, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.30. Keyera has a fifty-two week low of C$18.04 and a fifty-two week high of C$30.85. The stock has a market cap of C$6.57 billion and a P/E ratio of 106.18.

Keyera (TSE:KEY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.27 by C($0.17). The firm had revenue of C$804.79 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Keyera will post 1.7600001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Keyera

Keyera Corp. engages in the energy infrastructure business in Canada. It operates through Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing segments. The company's Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components primarily natural gas liquids; and provides condensate handling services.

