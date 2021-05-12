Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) Updates Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.920-1.140 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.260. The company issued revenue guidance of $360 million-$400 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $408.97 million.Lumentum also updated its Q4 guidance to $0.92-1.14 EPS.

LITE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a buy rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Lumentum in a research report on Friday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Lumentum from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Lumentum from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from $90.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lumentum from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Susquehanna reiterated a buy rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Lumentum in a research note on Friday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $114.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:LITE traded down $13.29 on Wednesday, hitting $68.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 312,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,656,229. The company has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a PE ratio of 35.32 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 7.38 and a quick ratio of 6.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.66. Lumentum has a 1 year low of $66.33 and a 1 year high of $112.08.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The technology company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40. The firm had revenue of $419.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $434.02 million. Lumentum had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 21.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lumentum will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Lumentum news, CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 9,862 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.39, for a total value of $921,012.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Wajid Ali sold 6,480 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.35, for a total transaction of $604,908.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 86,091 shares in the company, valued at $8,036,594.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lumentum Company Profile

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

