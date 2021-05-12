Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.18 EPS

Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The transportation company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Textainer Group had a return on equity of 4.53% and a net margin of 9.70%.

TGH traded down $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 533,640. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 25.46 and a beta of 1.57. Textainer Group has a twelve month low of $7.01 and a twelve month high of $31.73.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Textainer Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. B. Riley upped their target price on Textainer Group from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Textainer Group Holdings Ltd. engages in the purchase, management, leasing, and resale of a fleet of marine cargo containers. It operates through the following segments: Container Ownership, Container Management, and Container Resale. The Container Ownership segment consists primarily of standard dry freight containers and also includes special-purpose containers.

