Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) Issues Earnings Results

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The technology company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.40, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $419.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $434.02 million. Lumentum had a return on equity of 21.41% and a net margin of 9.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. Lumentum updated its Q4 guidance to $0.92-1.14 EPS and its Q4 2021 guidance to 0.920-1.140 EPS.

Shares of Lumentum stock traded down $13.29 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $68.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 312,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,656,229. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $89.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.66. Lumentum has a 12-month low of $66.33 and a 12-month high of $112.08. The company has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.32 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 6.66, a current ratio of 7.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Get Lumentum alerts:

In related news, CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 9,862 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.39, for a total value of $921,012.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Wajid Ali sold 6,480 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.35, for a total transaction of $604,908.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 86,091 shares in the company, valued at $8,036,594.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

LITE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Lumentum in a research note on Friday, February 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Lumentum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Lumentum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Raymond James raised Lumentum from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $112.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Lumentum from $90.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.00.

About Lumentum

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

Featured Story: What is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Lumentum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumentum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.