FundX Investment Group LLC Takes Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

FundX Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 9,835 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of T. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,019,873,000. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in AT&T by 209.4% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 6,350,811 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $192,239,000 after acquiring an additional 4,298,000 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in AT&T by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 78,703,060 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,263,501,000 after acquiring an additional 3,680,978 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in AT&T by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 485,568,654 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,964,955,000 after acquiring an additional 3,666,423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in AT&T by 56.7% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,121,975 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $291,106,000 after acquiring an additional 3,663,529 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.17% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, April 26th. CIBC restated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.43.

NYSE:T traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.16. The stock had a trading volume of 357,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,437,598. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $229.62 billion, a PE ratio of 21.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.35 and a 12 month high of $33.24.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $43.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.69 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.47%. AT&T’s payout ratio is presently 58.26%.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

